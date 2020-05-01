Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,122,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,980. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.79.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.