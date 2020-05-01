Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.54.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,583. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.88 and a 200 day moving average of $194.79.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

