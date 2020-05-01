Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.54.

Shares of MCD traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.88 and a 200 day moving average of $194.79. The company has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

