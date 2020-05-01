Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.65-1.68 for the period.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,101. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

