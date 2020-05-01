Megacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $115,296.86 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 55% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a market cap of $115,296.86 and $13.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00542508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 465.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005663 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,671,487 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

