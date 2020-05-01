Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.13 million.

Shares of AMTB traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 2,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Mercantil Bank has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

