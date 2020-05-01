Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.17-5.37 EPS.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.34. 11,101,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,179,138. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

