Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.17-5.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.1-48.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.72 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $204.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

