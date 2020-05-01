Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.8-$215.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.92 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.12-2.16 EPS.

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $89.16. 337,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.29.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $529,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,733,035.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,625 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

