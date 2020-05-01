Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.12-$2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-$795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.36 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.12-2.16 EPS.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.16. 337,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,857. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $411,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,124.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,428,625. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

