Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s share price rose 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 101,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 128,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group stock. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 256,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Mereo BioPharma Group comprises about 0.7% of Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

