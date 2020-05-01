Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s share price rose 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 101,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 128,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MREO)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.