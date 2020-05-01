Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.39, approximately 32,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,325,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

MESO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 337.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast limited will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,440,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

