MetaHash Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. #MetaHash has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.71 or 0.02412424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00198108 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00062657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,984,665,304 coins and its circulating supply is 1,819,475,576 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

