Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Metlife were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of MET stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.08. 6,057,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,830. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.