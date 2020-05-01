Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Metlife were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.
Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.
In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Metlife
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
