MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Gap Down to $7.31

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $7.31. MGIC Investment shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 175,198 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

