MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $20.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

MGM traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 27,922,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,996,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,657,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,676,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 8,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $160,950,000. FMR LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 578.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,508 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

