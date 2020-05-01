Michael P. Duffy Sells 7,198 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $94,509.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,568.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LNTH traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,581. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 45.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,192.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,708 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 633,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after buying an additional 106,060 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $12,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 92,643 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 97.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 424,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

