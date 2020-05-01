Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,577 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 55,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.13. 53,612,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,982,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.73. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,349.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.16.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

