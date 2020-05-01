MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.25 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 8.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.17. 11,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average is $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.63. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.