Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Stock Price Up 55.3%

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) shares were up 55.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $2.95, approximately 1,633,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,170% from the average daily volume of 128,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.94% of Midatech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

