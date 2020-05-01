Minereum Trading Up 247.5% This Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Minereum has traded 247.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Minereum has a market cap of $1.31 million and $7,221.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.02390690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00197275 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00062118 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,824,098 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.