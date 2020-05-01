Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) PT Raised to $12.00

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MITK. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Monday. National Securities raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,011. The firm has a market cap of $379.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.10.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $67,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,029.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

