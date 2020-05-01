Mizuho Increases PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $80.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTC. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on PTC from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.45. 44,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $251,808. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $63,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,815 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PTC by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

