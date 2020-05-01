Mizuho Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $370.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $331.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.39.

NYSE:NOW traded up $29.55 on Thursday, reaching $351.54. 5,387,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,319. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.90, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $7,700,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,821,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $534,605,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,598,859 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after acquiring an additional 951,447 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

