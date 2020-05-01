MKM Partners Cuts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $100.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target lowered by research analysts at MKM Partners from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.91.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average of $104.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

