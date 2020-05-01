Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Trading Up 25%

Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) was up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.25, approximately 1,932,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,016% from the average daily volume of 62,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mohawk Group stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mohawk Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

