Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.96. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 11.20-11.70 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to an average rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.08.
Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $163.97. The company had a trading volume of 618,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,595. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $175.00.
In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
