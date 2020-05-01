Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.96. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 11.20-11.70 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to an average rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $163.97. The company had a trading volume of 618,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,595. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

