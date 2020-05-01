Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.
TAP stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,457,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,320. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93.
In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.
Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile
Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.