Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,557,000 after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 21.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,341,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,510. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

