MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $561,139.82 and $472.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00018186 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003508 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000797 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 189,014,738 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

