Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.51. 202,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,085. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $208.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,900,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,256,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total transaction of $447,923.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,652 shares in the company, valued at $26,295,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,302. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

