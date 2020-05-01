Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.81. 3,520,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,836. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

