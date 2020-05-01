Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $285.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $248.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

MCO traded down $11.08 on Friday, hitting $243.90. 1,578,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,395. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.66 and its 200-day moving average is $234.75. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,951 shares of company stock worth $12,887,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

