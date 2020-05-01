Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $270.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $238.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

MCO traded down $11.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.90. 1,578,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,395. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,951 shares of company stock worth $12,887,768. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

