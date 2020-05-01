Morgan Stanley Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $115.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,247. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,271,000 after acquiring an additional 407,590 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,947,000 after acquiring an additional 276,433 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,735.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.