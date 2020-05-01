MorphoSys (MOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

MorphoSys stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. 2,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

