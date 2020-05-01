Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. 7,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.53 million, a P/E ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

