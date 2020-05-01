Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Trading 7.7% Higher

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.23, 161,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 155,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $240.86 million, a PE ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.