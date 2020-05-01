Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Trading 7.7% Higher

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.23, 161,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 155,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $240.86 million, a PE ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 1.62.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.
