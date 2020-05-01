Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Trading Up 1.2%

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.24, 232,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 233,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOTS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 21,575.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.78% of Motus GI worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

