MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,772,613,237 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

MovieBloc's official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

