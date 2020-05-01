Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Msci worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,726,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Msci by 801.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,934,000 after buying an additional 647,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Msci by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Msci by 241,923.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after buying an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.32. 32,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,914. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.49. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.99. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $206.82 and a 12 month high of $344.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 381.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

