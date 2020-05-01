Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 381.88%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Msci’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.59. 78,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.49. Msci has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $344.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

