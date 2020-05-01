Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $11.57

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $11.57. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 5,990,293 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. TheStreet cut Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,524.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

