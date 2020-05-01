Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading 6.7% Higher

Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.92, 111,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 260,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01.

Muscle Maker Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc as of March 23, 2017.

