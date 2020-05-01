Mvb Financial (MVBF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS: MVBF):

5/1/2020 – Mvb Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

4/30/2020 – Mvb Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

4/29/2020 – Mvb Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Mvb Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

4/18/2020 – Mvb Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

4/6/2020 – Mvb Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Mvb Financial was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVBF traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. Mvb Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mvb Financial by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Mvb Financial in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mvb Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mvb Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

