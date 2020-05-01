MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

MYRG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MYR Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in MYR Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in MYR Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYRG traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,863. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $472.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.