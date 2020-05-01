Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.85, approximately 63,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 461,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

NBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $127.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.39.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.50) by ($25.00). The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($27.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -83.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. This is a boost from Nabors Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,262,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,849,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Nabors Industries by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,959,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,331 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Nabors Industries by 2,470.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 839,844 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

