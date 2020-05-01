NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Up 6.9%

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.81, 10,857,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,069% from the average session volume of 500,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 118.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NANO DIMENSION/S stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of NANO DIMENSION/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

