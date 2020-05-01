Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.66) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

NANO stock traded down GBX 0.36 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 10.04 ($0.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,000. Nanoco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 million and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

