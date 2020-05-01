Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Natera makes up 2.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Natera worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natera by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.98. 1,124,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,535. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,688.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 245,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,196,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $79,280.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,126 shares in the company, valued at $673,617.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,376 shares of company stock worth $631,551. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

